Watch: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Making video provides glimpses into the actors' transformations

With less than two months away from release, the makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 have begun the promotional campaign for the film. On Monday, Lyca Productions released a 'making of 2.0' video that provided glimpses into Shankar's magnum opus.

To create a visually stunning spectacle, 25 VFX studios from across the world have collaborated to create the project with 2150 VFX shots. Under the expertise of Baahubali and Enthiran VFX supervisor V Srinivas Mohan, 1000 VFX artistes worked in tandem, pre-visualising every scene that required complex stunts and sequences. The video shows the laborious process of transforming Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth into their characters.

2.0 has been made on a staggering budget of over Rs 500 crores, with a whopping $75 million spent on the special effects alone. The film has been shot entirely in 3D.

The crew of the film boasts of such names as Nirav Shah, who is handling the camera, production designer T Muthuraj and editor Anthony, along with Hollywood action directors Kenny Bates, Seteve Griffin, Nick Powell and Tamil action director Silva.

The film is a sequel to blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) and will see Rajinikanth reprising the role of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti and Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. The Shankar directorial has on board Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, apart from Kumar and Rajinikanth. Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is composing for the film.

2.0 will be releasing on 29 November this year.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 13:44 PM