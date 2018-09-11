2.0: Makers of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer have reportedly spent $75 million on VFX

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has been making news ever since it was announced. After witnessing multiple delays due to exhaustive VFX work, the film seems to be finally back on track. Kumar, who plays the villain in S Shankar's magnum opus took to Instagram to reveal that a whopping $75 million has been spent on the special effects alone.

$75 million roughly converts to Rs 544 crore, an unprecedented amount to be spent on VFX. Kumar also revealed that 3000 technicians across the globe have worked extensively to make the film possible.

2.0 is a follow-up to Rajinikanth's 2010 sci-fi film Enthiran aka Robot. The film is reportedly India's most expensive film and has been completely shot in 3D. The marketing strategies have also reflected the extravagant budget with the team promoting the film's posters on hot air balloons and holding a star-studded audio launch in Dubai.

After a long delay, the film finally locked a 29 November release date which was confirmed by the director. The first teaser of 2.0 is due to release on 13 November.

