Watch: Raazi title track sees Alia Bhatt training and getting recruited as a secret agent

After releasing its first two songs 'Ae Watan' and 'Dilbaro', the Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi has released the video for its title track.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is based on true events and chronicles the life of a woman who was married off to the son of a Pakistani general. She worked as a spy and passed on secret information from Pakistan to Indian intelligence.

The video for Raazi's title track takes us through the progression of the film as we see Sehmat's recruitment as an Indian agent, the training she undergoes for the mission ahead of her and the various risks she takes to fulfil it.

The marriage scenes that we saw in Dilbaro are part of this song as well. However, this number goes further than Dilbaro as it portrays Sehmat's training in martial arts, espionage and secret methods of communication. It also shows the various ways Sehmat spies on the Pakistani household she is part of. Alia manages to play the role extremely well as she never loses a sense of vulnerability while still trying to protect her nation.

Arijit Singh on the vocals is pleasing as always as he makes the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy number his own. However, he is a strange choice for the title song of a movie so clearly focused on a female character. Perhaps the film would have made a better statement by using a female playback singer for the title track.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, Raazi releases on 11 May, 2018.

Listen to the song here:

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 16:26 PM