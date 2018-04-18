Raazi song 'Ae Watan' is high on emotion and celebrates true spirit of patriotism in Arijit Singh's voice

Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Raazi promises to be a gritty tale filled with adventure, thrill, and emotions of love, patriotism and self-esteem. The film's first song 'Ae Watan' was released on 18 April.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is based on true events and chronicles the life of a woman who was married off to the son of a Pakistani general. She worked as a spy and passed on secret information from Pakistan to Indian intelligence.

'Ae Watan' celebrates the true spirit of patriotism — where one places one's motherland before anything, even oneself. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the composition exudes the spirit of unconditional love for one's country. In the visuals too, one can see how Alia's character Sehmat goes out of her way, often risking her life, to serve her country while living in the enemy land.

Bhatt skillfully displays a range of emotions from that of a spy, to a daughter, a wife and most importantly a patriot. Arijit's voice brings in an apt feel for a song that is high on emotions. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's last few films as a music director team have been Ghayal Once Again, Mirzya and Rock On!! 2.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, Raazi releases on 11 May, 2018.

Watch the song here:



