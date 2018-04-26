'Dilbaro' from Raazi is a wonderful, folksy number which sets the scene for a grim, exciting thriller

The highly anticipated Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi released the video for another song titled "Dilbaro". The film's had released its first song "Ae Watan" on 18 April.

The folksy tunes for the song set the backdrop for Sehmat's (Alia Bhatt's character) marriage scene. However the song is more about Sehmat's departure from her parental home than the marriage itself. Harshdeep Kaur's wonderful voice captures the uncertainty that the bride feels while leaving her father's home after marriage. Gulzar's lyrics are spot on as usual as they recall how Sehmat is part of her father's heart and his princess.

The extremely talented Rajit Kapur plays the stiff-lipped father to perfection while Kaushal seems to have left behind his unsure young man days to dive into his character of the son of a Pakistani general with a neat moustache. Bhatt's grim determination too is visible in the song as it plants the seeds of her work after marriage which she will undertake at considerable risk of life.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is based on true events and chronicles the life of a woman who was married off to the son of a Pakistani general. She worked as a spy and passed on secret information from Pakistan to Indian intelligence.

The movie will release in theatres on 11 May. Listen to the song here:

