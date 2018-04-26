You are here:

'Dilbaro' from Raazi is a wonderful, folksy number which sets the scene for a grim, exciting thriller

FP Staff

Apr,26 2018 14:35:51 IST

The highly anticipated Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi released the video for another song titled "Dilbaro". The film's had released its first song "Ae Watan" on 18 April.

The folksy tunes for the song set the backdrop for Sehmat's (Alia Bhatt's character) marriage scene. However the song is more about Sehmat's departure from her parental home than the marriage itself. Harshdeep Kaur's wonderful voice captures the uncertainty that the bride feels while leaving her father's home after marriage. Gulzar's lyrics are spot on as usual as they recall how Sehmat is part of her father's heart and his princess.

Dilbaro from Raazi. YouTube screenshot

Dilbaro from Raazi. YouTube screenshot

The extremely talented Rajit Kapur plays the stiff-lipped father to perfection while Kaushal seems to have left behind his unsure young man days to dive into his character of the son of a Pakistani general with a neat moustache. Bhatt's grim determination too is visible in the song as it plants the seeds of her work after marriage which she will undertake at considerable risk of life.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is based on true events and chronicles the life of a woman who was married off to the son of a Pakistani general. She worked as a spy and passed on secret information from Pakistan to Indian intelligence.

The movie will release in theatres on 11 May. Listen to the song here:

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 15:18 PM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #BuzzPatrol #Dilbaro #InTune #raazi #Rajit Kapur #Vicky Kaushal

also see

Calling Sehmat, book on which Meghna Gulzar's upcoming Raazi is based, to hit stands on 11 May

Calling Sehmat, book on which Meghna Gulzar's upcoming Raazi is based, to hit stands on 11 May

Raazi song 'Ae Watan' is high on emotion and celebrates true spirit of patriotism in Arijit Singh's voice

Raazi song 'Ae Watan' is high on emotion and celebrates true spirit of patriotism in Arijit Singh's voice

Alia Bhatt speaks up on Kathua rape case: 'I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served'

Alia Bhatt speaks up on Kathua rape case: 'I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served'