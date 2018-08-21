Watch: Priyanka Chopra grooves to Tune Maari Entriyaan, fiancé Nick Jonas shares video on Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra, who recently confirmed her engagement with singer Nick Jonas, visited St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai on 19 August along with her fiancé.

Jonas shared a clip on his Instagram story with the caption "St. Catherine Orphanage today. My heart is full. ❤️"

The video showed Priyanka Chopra grooving to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' from Gunday with a young girl.

Not only Priyanka, but Nick Jonas also was seen performing for the children. The singer belted out Love Bug, with Priyanka and the room full of audience cheering him on.

“Twelve years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug… thank you @nickjonas and our families,” Chopra, 36, captioned the video that she shared on her Instagram profile of Nick crooning Love Bug. The video also featured Nick's parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr., his father seen recording the song on his tablet.

Nick Jonas flew down to Mumbai along with his family on 16 August to solemnise his relationship with Priyanka Chopra. The Jonas' left for US late on 19 August night after the traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony — considered the first wedding ritual for Punjabis — in the presence of their close family and friends on 18 August.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:10 PM