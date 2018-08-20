Nick Jonas leaves for US with family after 'roka' with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai on 18 August

American pop singer Nick Jonas and his parents left from Mumbai for the US, two days after solemnising his relationship with actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick and his parents left India late on 19 August night. He sported an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers. His mother Denise wore a denim top, black pants and carried a classic Louis Vuitton tote bag. Nick's father Paul was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. As the 'Chains' singer entered the airport, he waved a goodbye to the Indian paparazzi.

The family members had arrived here on 16 August. Priyanka and Nick on 18 August sealed their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony — considered the first wedding ritual for Punjabis — in the presence of their close family and friends.

The ceremony, held at the actress' residence in Mumbai, followed months of speculation around the relationship status of Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25.

Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/LFZSDwgHxe — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 18, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat and the subsequent cryptic tweet from director Ali Abbas Zafar where he said the actress had taken the decision owing to a 'very very special reason' had started a whirlwind of speculations regarding Priyanka's engagement with Nick.

