Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sophie Turner and other celebs wish couple

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas made their relationship official after the couple got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai.

Jonas posted a photo with Chopra on Instagram, captioning it: "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love." Chopra posted the same photo on her Instagram page, writing: "Taken... with all my heart and soul."

In photos shared on social media on Saturday, Chopra and Jonas were seen performing the rituals in traditional Indian attires. The couple then partied the night away with Priyanka's friends from the Indian film fraternity including Alia Bhatt, cousin Parineeti, the Ambanis and Nick's parents in attendance on Saturday night.

Friends and family members also took to Instagram to wish the happy couple. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who got engaged to Joe last year, both congratulated the couple.

Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Diana Penty, Neha Kakkar, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry and Malaika Arora sent in good wishes to the couple.

ALL HEART Congratulations you guys A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Aug 18, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

Congratulations to my dear @priyankachopra & @nickjonas on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness & togetherness always ting #PriyankaNickEngagement #Celebration pic.twitter.com/psNseJlibo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 18, 2018

They say love happens when you least expect it! Soooo thrilled for one of my favourite girls @priyankachopra ..You both look beautiful & so happy together! Stay blessed always❤️ Big love! P.s He sure makes for a cute videshi desi boy! @nickjonas #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/CarU7Kl7Wx — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 18, 2018

Rumours that the duo were engaged kicked off last month when People magazine reported Jonas had proposed to Chopra after a whirlwind two months of dating. The couple are yet to announce a wedding date.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 10:35 AM