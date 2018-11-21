Watch: Kedarnath song Qafirana shows the blossoming romance between Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput

After 'Namo Namo' and 'Sweetheart', a new song 'Qaafirana' from Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming romantic drama Kedarnath was recently released by the makers. With vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the track has been composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video shot across the picturesque locales of Uttarakhand, shows the lead actors' blossoming romance as they share a tea and the arduous pilgrimage to the infamous Kedarnath temple. Sara plays a Hindu devotee named Mukku, while Sushant essays the role of a pittoo (porter) Mansoor, who ferries pilgrims to the religious spot.

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared the song via his official Instagram handle.

Kedarnath is a love story set against a backdrop of the calamitous floods that wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and other parts of India in June, 2013. Khan, who debuts with this film, and Rajput, play a young couple involved in an interfaith romance.

The film also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor and Nishant Dahiya. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Kedarnath is slated to release on 7 December.

Watch the song here.



