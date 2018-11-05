Kedarnath first song 'Namo Namo' is a devotional track featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor

The first song 'Namo Namo' from the upcoming Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath released on 5 November. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, the song is an ode to the Hindu God Shiva. The video features Sushant Singh Rajput's character, Mansoor, a friendly porter who ferries pilgrims on his back to the 2000-year-old Kedarnath shrine. The song ends with a snippet of Sara Ali Khan's Mukku.

Kapoor shared the song via his official Twitter handle.

Kedarnath is a love story set against a backdrop of the calamitous floods that wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and other parts of India in June, 2013. Khan, who debuts with this film, and Rajput play a young couple involved in an interfaith romance.

The film also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor and Nishant Dahiya.

Kedarnath will hit cinemas on 7 December. It was initially scheduled to release on 30 November but the makers decided to push it by a week.

Watch the song here.



