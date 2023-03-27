UNICEF’s celebrity advocate for India, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently visited a school in Mumbai where she spent the day interacting with school kids and teachers while also promoting the concept of ‘foundational learning’ and to support the practice of reading among children. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a lot of videos from her eventful day. In another video shared by Kareena on Saturday, she can be seen entering the school dressed in UNICEF’s black tee paired with blue jeans. She received a warm welcomed by students dressed in traditional outfits. She also posed with the pictures.

Later, the actress while taking a tour of the school also joined in the staff room where she spoke with the teachers on a slew of topics concerning students’ educational learning. She also shared her own experiences with the teachers. Next, Kareena entered a decorated classroom where students welcomed her joyfully with a ‘Namaskar’. As the actress sat down to talk with the kids, they all interacted a lot and also shared their interests in reading.

Kareena also read out a few stories from a book.

While sharing the video on her social media account, Kareena Kapoor in a long note advocated for the need to make kids read from an early age and wrote, “As a mother I truly believe that the habit of reading should be inculcated in children from an early age. It is not only necessary for academic success, but it also helps to improve communication skills, vocabulary, and critical thinking abilities. I personally have seen the positive effects of reading and storytelling with my two boys.”

She also spoke about her visit to the Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon, Mumbai and added that she met some “really smart young minds who are a true example of how reading helps kids stimulate imagination and creativity!”

Later, the actress also posed for the media as she came out from the school.

On the work front, the actress presently has interesting projects lined up including The Crew, Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film, and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery.

