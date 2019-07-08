Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets into argument with reporter at Judgementall Hai Kya press meet

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming whodunit Judgementall Hai Kya has garnered sufficient attention owing to multiple reasons. From the title of the film being criticised to release dates being pushed several times, the film will finally see the light of the day on 26 July. In a recent press meet for the film, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, Kangana got involved in a fierce verbal spat with a reporter.

The argument began when a particular statement by the reporter irked the actress so much that she, in turn, started maligning the reporter for writing negative reviews of her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on Twitter. To this, the journalist replied saying he had never tweeted anything about the film. Kangana lashed out after this, saying, "You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism.'' This was met with further arguments in defense from the reporter who added that he never made such a comment and that being in a position of power, she should not intimidate him.

This uncomfortable episode was followed by yet another journalist's outburst who voiced his problem with the event hosts, who attempted to stop the conversation multiple times. Eventually, Judgementall Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor had to intervene, and request the crowd to settle down and continue with the press meet.

Kangana later tried justifying her statements, adding that she was not trying to intimidate anyone but was, in general, expressing her dissatisfaction with the way things are reported.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, portrays Kangana and Rajkummar as quirky, mysterious characters. The makers released the trailer recently and it is being praised across the board for its unconventional comic moments.

