Kangana Ranaut on Judgementall Hai Kya: When Kanika Dhillon narrated it to me, I thought it was my story

The trailer for the upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya was unveiled at an event on 2 July (Tuesday). While Kangana Ranaut was present at the Mumbai event, Rajkummar Rao unveiled it in New Delhi, according to DNA. Ranaut spoke about feeling connected to her character's story and also her public spat with various actors in the Indian film industry.

Ranaut said that she was called "mentally unstable" for being vocal about issues that bothered her in Bollywood. "When Kanika Dhillon (writer) narrated this role to me, I thought it was my story. If that phase hadn't come and I had heard the story then, maybe I wouldn't have considered it an issue - a girl being called mentally unstable," she added.

The actress spoke about the the change in the film's title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya after receiving backlash from the country's mental health experts. She said that the Indian Psychiatric Association wanted to take the matter to court. She said that she believes her film is "sincere" and shared that it had been granted a U/A certificate by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

She also said that the Psychiatric Association told the makers that they had made a good film and there was nothing offensive in it.

The trailer of the film begins with a murder, and its two unwitting suspects — Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, it marks Ranaut and Rao's onscreen reunion after 2014's Queen.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 19:31:19 IST