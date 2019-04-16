Watch: K-pop band BTS performs 'Boy With Luv', 'Mic Drop' on Saturday Night Live debut

Boyband BTS made their Saturday Night Live debut on 13 April. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were the first ever South Korean musical guests on the comedy sketch show, writes Billboard.

Thank you Emma & SNL !!!! pic.twitter.com/GxHLi3HsiX — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 14, 2019

The episode, hosted by Emma Stone, saw the band perform their new single 'Boy With Luv', featuring Halsey from their album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The music video of the song has broken the record for most watched video in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube, surpassing K pop girl group Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' (56.7 million views) and Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next'. The group also put up a performance of their 2017 release 'Mic Drop'.

For the first song, the group was dressed in black suits and sported colourful hair. They wore pieces from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton and Off-white collections, notes Buzzfeed. The band's fans, collectively known as BTS Army, who also include Jimmy Fallon, shared their reactions on social media.

So happy and super proud The fact that they all smiley and carefree doing the performance Thank you BTS for always giving us the best performance borahae #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/SGog9tkELz — SOFA WITH LUV (@BTSSofaGang) April 14, 2019

I will say this, I appreciate the entire BTS package - these dudes put on a hell of a show and I appreciate the choreography. Also, I think the blond one might be my favorite. #SNL — Jeanette Ward (@jeanette_y_ward) April 14, 2019

Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin! Min Yoongi! Jung Hoseok! Park Jimin! Kim Taehyung! Jeon Jungkook! BTS! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vPQ0feKg3E — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 14, 2019

okay so I know nothing about kpop and ion know that much about bts but homeboy can like.. get it..#BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/i1xocTqjqW — nas (@sailinghas) April 14, 2019

