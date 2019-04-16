You are here:

Watch: K-pop band BTS performs 'Boy With Luv', 'Mic Drop' on Saturday Night Live debut

FP Staff

Apr 16, 2019 15:13:38 IST

Boyband BTS made their Saturday Night Live debut on 13 April. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were the first ever South Korean musical guests on the comedy sketch show, writes Billboard.

The episode, hosted by Emma Stone, saw the band perform their new single 'Boy With Luv', featuring Halsey from their album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The music video of the song has broken the record for most watched video in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube, surpassing K pop girl group Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' (56.7 million views) and Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next'. The group also put up a performance of their 2017 release 'Mic Drop'. 

For the first song, the group was dressed in black suits and sported colourful hair. They wore pieces from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton and Off-white collections, notes Buzzfeed.  The band's fans, collectively known as BTS Army, who also include Jimmy Fallon, shared their reactions on social media.

