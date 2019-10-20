You are here:

Watch: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon recreate iconic Green sisters scene from Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon took a walk down memory lane by recreating a scene from the popular sitcom Friends, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary earlier this month.

Witherspoon had a brief guest run on the iconic NBC series in 2000, as Jill Green, sister of Aniston’s character Rachel Green.

During an interview with Access Hollywood this week, The Morning Show stars were shown a photo from a scene they did together back then. They recalled their lines from a scene in Friends Season 6, Episode 14, titled "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry."

Though Aniston had forgotten the lines, Witherspoon rescued her by whispering the scene in her ear.

"You can't have Ross," Aniston begins, hearkening back to the show's infamous will-they-won't-they end up together.

"Can't have? Can't have?!" Witherspoon retorts. "The only thing I can't have is dairy."

Check out the post here

Earlier this week, Aniston made her debut on Instagram and broke the internet by posting a Friends reunion photo. The actor's first picture on the platform was with the Friends cast such as Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

The Morning Show is going to take the audience on a journey of the "high-stakes drama" taking a look at the people behind morning TV and teases heavy take on journalism. The show is set to premiere from 1 November and also stars Steve Carell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the drama.

The show is told through the perspective of two "complicated women" as they work to navigate through high-profile players. The series "explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power."

Kerry Ehrin is the showrunner and the executive producer. Mimi Leder, who is the director, also serves as executive producer.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 11:40:18 IST