Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with Friends reunion picture; Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer welcome actress

The Friends have reunited on Instagram as Jennifer Aniston finally makes her debut on the social media platform.

The actor's first picture on the platform is a Friends reunion with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here

As soon as the Emmy winner made her account, scores of celebrities, including her The Morning Show co-actor Reese Witherspoon welcomed her in the comments section, writing, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!" Actor Sara Foster too left her a comment, which read, "I guess you didn't go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!" The 50-year old was recently seen reuniting with Cox when the latter shared a picture of the two with LeBlanc. Courteney and David welcomed Jennifer Aniston on Instagram — sharing a picture with Jennifer. Courteney tweaked her iconic dialogue from the show, “Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it" to "Welcome to the social media world... it sucks. You’re gonna love it." David, on the other hand, posted a picture of Rachel Green and Ross Geller's Lego figures. Check out their Instagram posts here

The actress gained a whopping 5.8 million followers in less than 24 hours. According to The Guardian, the platform even crashed for a while as fans thronged to visit her profile.

She has been a part of the tinsel town for over two decades now. As her next outing, she is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which centers around a story of sexual misconduct. It is set to premiere on 1 November in the US.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 10:03:48 IST