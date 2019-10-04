Friends turns 25: The One With the Anniversary, three-night special screening, grosses $2.9 mn in US

A three-night special screening of popular sitcom Friends raked in $2.9 million, making it the second highest grossing cinema event since the release of BTS World Tour, reports Variety. Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary was showcased across 1,600 theatres and attracted 230,000 viewers.

Fathom and Warner Bros partnered for this event, which comprised 12 episodes of the show, that premiered in 1994, and concluded in 2004.

The screening of Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Coutrney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, took place from 23 September. Each night featured four episodes, remastered in 4K from 35mm camera negative. The Emmy-winning show has been created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

The episodes shown on day 1 were: The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate, The One With the Blackout, The One Where Ross Finds Out and The One With the Birth. The One With the Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One the Morning After, and The One With the Embryos. The One With Chandler in a Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, and The One Where Ross Got High were in the 2 October line-up.

Google had recently celebrated Friends turning 25 by introducing a feature which allowed users to click on a special icon when they searched for any character from the show. In August, Lego also announced the launch of a Central Perk-themed set, where players could recreate the stage where Phoebe performed on her guitar at the coffee house, the iconic sofa, the coffee machine, cookie jars, menu board, and two TV studio light rigs. The set went on sale from 1 September.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 12:39:28 IST