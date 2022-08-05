The video showed the Aquaman actor handing over bottles of water to the passengers and charming them with his smile.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa surprised passengers of a flight in Hawaii on Tuesday as he took on the duty of a flight attendant. The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms soon after one of the passengers uploaded it. The video showed the Aquaman actor handing over bottles of water to the passengers and charming them with his smile. The 43-year-old actor was also seen wearing a red flower behind his ear to give off a warm Hawaiian vibe to the passengers.

Momoa, who is the founder of a water company called Mananalu, stepped on the flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines became the first airline to partner with Momoa’s Mananalu Water company. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor showed how he ended up becoming a flight attendant. Momoa took the viewers into the flight and showed off the water bottles from his company that are made of aluminium. The actor said that the idea to start his water company came to him while he was on a flight and was served a plastic water bottle. Momoa said that considering how plastic is one of the main pollutants in water, he wondered why companies cannot switch to bottles made of metal.

Social media users have reacted to the wholesome video. One of the users commented, “He always comes off so welcoming whenever he’s somewhere (from what I have seen).”

He always comes off so welcoming whenever he’s somewhere (from what I have seen). pic.twitter.com/mmqw9JdKJt — GamerBoo (@_Booskerz) August 4, 2022



Another user pointed out how Momoa might have taken his Aquaman character too seriously as they said, “Wow!! Aquaman selling water!”

Wow!! Aquaman selling water!!! — MiGRANT (@Grunnter) August 5, 2022

A fan of the actor tweeted, “Does his water provide relief from a hot flash I got seeing him on this flight???”

Does his water provide relief from a hot flash I got seeing him on this flight??? — JoJoRugirk (@jonboy219) August 5, 2022



In one of his recent Instagram posts, the actor mentioned, “We're on a mission to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 million plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet.”

Momoa will next be seen in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom which will also star Ben Affleck.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.