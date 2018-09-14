You are here:

Watch: Jalebi new song Pal is an ode to quintessential Bollywood romantic track of the '90s

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 17:03:31 IST

Jalebi's new song 'Pal', which was dropped on 13 September, is an ode to the quintessential Bollywood romantic number of the 90s.

Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Pal. YouTube screengrab

Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Pal. YouTube screengrab

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, 'Pal' opens with a sequence in a vibrant and bustling fair; the throbbing pulse of the place is captured with the mobility of a rickshaw, which slices the crowd as it gallops through the busy, narrow street.

The scene rapidly changes when actors Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty are seen romancing in serene and lush green meadows, against the backdrop of a snow-capped mountain range.

The official trailer of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films venture Jalebi was released on 9 September. Rhea Chakraborty plays a "career-oriented woman" who falls in love with a Delhi tour guide played by debutant Varun Mitra.

Vishesh Films, which is known for creating movies with successful soundtracks like Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Murder, and Jannat, will be producing Jalebi.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, which has been written by Kausar Munir. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool HaiVeera and reality show Bigg Boss.

Jalebi will release in cinemas on 12 October.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 17:03 PM

