Karwaan first look teases Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar's quirky road trip

The first look for Malayalm actor Dulquer Salman's Bollywood debut Karwaan — co-starring National Award winner Irrfan Khan and internet star Mithila Palkar — was released on 26 June.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the poster on Twitter.

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... First look poster of #Karwaan... Trailer out tomorrow... Akarsh Khurana directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ia54uOrNvY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

The film has been directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Karwaan is a comedy that centers around two friends Avinash (played by Salmaan) and Shaukat (played by Khan) from Bengaluru and how situations make both of them travel to Kochi together by road.

On the journey, they are joined by a chirpy teenager (Palkar). The film has been shot in and around Kerala.

Salmaan is a prominent face in the Malayalam movie industry with films like Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), Mani Ratnam's OK Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Martin Prakkat's Charlie (2015).

Palkar has been an internet sensation after starring in several web-series and Filter Copy videos. She has also had a minor role in Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer Katti Batti (2015). She has also starred in Marathi film Muramba. Irrfan was last seen in the dark comedy Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo.

Karwaan has been slated for release in cinemas on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 12:29 PM