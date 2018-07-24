Watch: Indian-origin boy surprises judges on The Voice UK with How Deep Is Your Love, Balam Pichkari mashup

Krishna, a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy from the United Kingdom, surprised the judges of The Voice Kids UK with his bilingual vocals and harmonium during his audition. He performed the mashup of Calvin Haris and Disciples’ 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Balam Pichkari' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani popularised by cover artist Vidya Vox. One-third of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, pressed the button and chose to mentor the kid during the blind audition.

The judges were not only impressed by his ability to sing in two languages but the fact that he was playing an instrument which Danny Jones and Pixie Lott didn't know existed. All the three mentors came on stage to get a closer look at the harmonium. will.i.am helped him pump up the harmonium as he sang the song picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone again. The BEP founder even asked what Krishna was wearing, to which the little boy replied, “It’s a sherwani and many are studded with actual diamonds.”

In the second round, Krishna performed ‘Something Just Like This’ by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay along with contestants Kobi and Kori. The trio received a standing ovation from the judges as well as the studio audience.

