FP Staff

Jul,22 2018 13:27:21 IST

After recording an unprecedented box office collection in India, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has now become the fifth highest grossing Bollywood film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the Sanjay Dutt biopic in its third week, made a neat Rs 29.28 crore. Its three-week grand total now stands at a whopping Rs 326.80 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Image from Twitte/@abramaali2

Here is a glimpse at Sanju's week-wise earnings:

In its three-week run, Sanju has surpassed the collections of several blockbusters. After effortlessly raking in Rs 202.51 crore in its first week, it crossed the earnings of Dangal, Sultan, Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is naturally being hailed as a box office milestone due to its record-breaking spree.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

