Sanju: On entering Rs 300 crore club, Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes fifth highest Bollywood grosser

After recording an unprecedented box office collection in India, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has now become the fifth highest grossing Bollywood film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the Sanjay Dutt biopic in its third week, made a neat Rs 29.28 crore. Its three-week grand total now stands at a whopping Rs 326.80 crore.

#Sanju continues to woo audience... Is now the FIFTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film, after Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr, Mon 2.81 cr, Tue 2.59 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.34 cr. Total: ₹ 326.80 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Here is a glimpse at Sanju's week-wise earnings:

#Sanju biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr Week 3: ₹ 31.62 cr Total: ₹ 326.80 cr India biz.#Sanju benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 ₹ 250 cr: Day 10 ₹ 300 cr: Day 16 ₹ 325 cr: Day 21 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

In its three-week run, Sanju has surpassed the collections of several blockbusters. After effortlessly raking in Rs 202.51 crore in its first week, it crossed the earnings of Dangal, Sultan, Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is naturally being hailed as a box office milestone due to its record-breaking spree.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 13:27 PM