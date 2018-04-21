You are here:

Madonna, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora react to Avicii's tragic death: 'Can't believe he is no longer with us'

FP Staff

Apr,21 2018 16:12:29 IST

The news of Avicii's passing sent shock-waves across the music industry. Social media websites were full of tribute messages that expressed shock and grief over the news of the death of the 28-year old Swedish DJ.

The music producer was known for hit songs such as 'Wake Me Up', 'Hey Brother' and 'I Could be the One'. He had collaborated with many big names in the music industry such as Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora.

Many celebrities took to Twitter and reacted to the death of Avicii, who's real name was Tim Bergling. These celebrities include Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Zedd and many more.

Fellow electronic musicians Zedd, 3LAU, Marshmello, Deadmau5 and Dillon Francis sent love on Twitter, with 3LAU writing that he was “an unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come.

Imagine Dragons also tweeted thoughts for Avicii, with the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds tweeting that working with the DJ “was one of my favorite collaborative moments.” OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder added that he had “inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others.”

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 16:12 PM

tags: #avicii #BuzzPatrol #Calvin Harris #Entertainment #Madonna #Rita Ora #TuneIn #Twitter

also see

Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo at the Echo Music Awards in Germany

Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo at the Echo Music Awards in Germany

Singer Papon reportedly left out from Assam's Bihu celebrations following Voice India Kids controversy

Singer Papon reportedly left out from Assam's Bihu celebrations following Voice India Kids controversy

A playlist of Avicii's most memorable tracks, from 'Broken Arrow' to 'Wake Me Up'

A playlist of Avicii's most memorable tracks, from 'Broken Arrow' to 'Wake Me Up'