Madonna, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora react to Avicii's tragic death: 'Can't believe he is no longer with us'

The news of Avicii's passing sent shock-waves across the music industry. Social media websites were full of tribute messages that expressed shock and grief over the news of the death of the 28-year old Swedish DJ.

The music producer was known for hit songs such as 'Wake Me Up', 'Hey Brother' and 'I Could be the One'. He had collaborated with many big names in the music industry such as Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora.

Many celebrities took to Twitter and reacted to the death of Avicii, who's real name was Tim Bergling. These celebrities include Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Zedd and many more.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon. pic.twitter.com/l7FDKCu6K4 — Madonna (@Madonna) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Fellow electronic musicians Zedd, 3LAU, Marshmello, Deadmau5 and Dillon Francis sent love on Twitter, with 3LAU writing that he was “an unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come.

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family. — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018

Imagine Dragons also tweeted thoughts for Avicii, with the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds tweeting that working with the DJ “was one of my favorite collaborative moments.” OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder added that he had “inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others.”

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

Rest In Peace @Avicii - u inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others, u will be missed — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 20, 2018

My heartfelt condolences to Tim's family and close friends. I can't express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he's gone. — Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am

heartbroken.

Rest easy Tim. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Avicii today... RIP 🙏🏼. Gone way too young 😞. Sending love to his family, friends & fans. ♥️ — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii ... I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k — Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018

