Gold character posters featuring Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Amit Sadh unveiled

Excel Entertainment unveiled four new character posters for the upcoming Reema Kagti film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar.

Kunal Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh) feature in the posters along with a quote from their characters in the film.

Gold is based on the story of Indian hockey team led by Balbir Singh, which won the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. It marks Kagti third directorial venture after Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate will clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer on 15 August, but Abraham said the two films can release on the same day as the stories are different.

This Independence Day initially was supposed to see the release of three films but Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was postponed to 31 August to avert a clash with Gold and Satyamev Jayate.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 16:01 PM