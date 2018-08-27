Watch: Game of Thrones Season 8 first glimpse teases Jon Snow and Sansa Stark's reunion at Winterfell

HBO unveiled its 2019 lineup in a surprise preview video on Sunday and as you would expect, the only thing most really cared about is if it offered a first look into the eighth and final season of its crowning TV achievement — Game of Thrones.

And it did.

In a three-second blink-and-you-miss-it moment, we get a glimpse of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Sansa Stark's (Sophie Turner) reunion at Winterfell. As they embrace in a big ol' hug, Sansa can be seen giving off the most steely and sinister stare. We are also teased to a short fight between Robert Baratheon's bastard son Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster Waldau).

Most of the other footage, however, was from the seventh season of the fantasy drama.

The premium cable channel also offered glimpses of other highly anticipated shows like Big Little Lies Season 2, True Detective Season 3, Barry Season 2, Room 104 Season 2, The Deuce Season 2, Veep's final season, and the return of Flight of the Conchords after nine years.

It was recently reported that Season 8 of Game of Thrones could premiere in latter first half of 2019, meaning the series will only be eligible for the 2020 Emmys.

Check out the complete HBO 2019 lineup preview here.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 12:57 PM