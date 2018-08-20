The Deuce Season 2 trailer: Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Franco thrive in New York's burgeoning porn industry

Season 2 of HBO's critically acclaimed TV series The Deuce jumps five years after the events of the inaugural season as the sexual revolution continues in New York's 42nd Street.

The trailer, set to Earth, Wind & Fire's iconic "September", finds the show's setting has moved to 1977. Maggie Gyllenhaal returns as Eileen "Candy" Merrell, the defiantly entrepreneurial hooker-turned director who finds success behind the camera with the help of James Franco’s Vincent Martino. As obscenity laws begin to fall away and disco and punk in full swing, pimps, prostitutes, drug dealers, mobsters and dirty cops all look to cash in on the porn boom.

The series the rough-and-tumble world of the porn industry in New York from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence.

The Deuce comes from David Simon, who also created The Wire and Treme two other extraordinary TV dramas populated with a similarly rich spectrum of characters.

The series also stars Gary Carr, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Margarita Levieva, Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Lawrence Gillard, Jr., Chris Bauer, Michael Rispoli, Chris Coy and Luke Kirby.

The Deuce‘s second season, comprising nine episodes, premiering on HBO on 9 September.

Watch the trailer below:

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 14:49 PM