True Detective season three: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali brings eeriness to haunting first trailer

After two highly acclaimed seasons, HBO's True Detective is all set to return for a third one.

Featuring eerie chills and disturbing visions similar to Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's hugely popular first season, the introductory trailer for season three revives the memories of a case that has haunted detective Wayne Hays, played by of Mahershala Ali, for a long time.

The trailer shows Mahershala Ali's character, Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays, in three different phases of his life. He is clearly still reeling from a case that he worked on a long time ago, similar to Matthew McConaughey's character in the first season. "Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces," he says in the voice-over in the trailer.

"My job…. there’s no certainty. This peace… is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story," he further says. The third season of True Detective is set in the Ozarks — a region that is spread over four different states: Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Watch the trailer here.

The third season of True Detective stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), John Charles Dickson, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher and Sarah Gadon. The creator of True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto, will be credited with writing the entire season. He will also be sharing the writing credit on the fourth episode with Deadwood creator David Milch. Pizzolatto will also direct a couple of episodes alongside Daniel Sackheim (The Leftovers, Game of Thrones and The Americans) and Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin and The Green Room).

True Detective will return to HBO for its third season in January 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 10:12 AM