Watch: Fans break into an impromptu rendition of 'Desi Girl' for Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert

Last week, Priyanka Chopra attended her first-ever Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta. She also shared the pictures on her social media account, calling it an "incredible experience".

In a recent video that has gone viral, a few fans can be heard singing her hit song 'Desi Girl' from the 2008 film Dostana. The video also shows Priyanka greeting a young fan while walking towards her car in the parking lot.

On hearing her fans call out her name, the Quantico actress acknowledged them and waved in their direction. According to Times Now report, the video is from the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Atlanta that was held in March.

After the success of their comeback single 'Sucker', the Jonas Brothers release their new single 'Cool' which is being received well.

On work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for her Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and has been directed by Shonali Bose. It is slated to release on 11 October.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 10:52:15 IST

