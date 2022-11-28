Bollywood actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most glamorous and fittest actresses in the industry. Along with her deadly looks, the actress is an absolute fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of her intense workout sessions, thus serving major fitness goals for her fans. This was also recently witnessed when Disha dropped a new video from her kickboxing session. It will definitely help drive away your Monday blues. Notably, Disha is often seen engaging in intense kickboxing sessions with her trainer and is truly an inspiration for her fans.

Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Disha clearly redefined fitness as she lands back-to-back kicks in the video. With a simple caption reading, “Dusting off the rust”, Disha has left her fans impressed with her energy and flexibility. Dressed in a pink tank top and grey pants, the Baaghi 2 actress looks unapologetically perfect with her moves.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)



Many including actor Ayushmann Khurrana were quite impressed with the video. Taking to the comment section, Ayushmann drooped a ‘clap’ emoticon. Many of her fans also left lauding comments for her. One wrote, “What a nice combo!”, while one more user wrote, “Female Tiger Shroff.”

Notably, Disha has maintained quite an image of a fitness freak and her social media handle is evident proof of that. In several instances from the past, the actress shared videos of her tough workouts. Besides sharing videos for fans, time and time she has also spoken about the importance of being fit and working out, despite having a busy schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film, Ek Villain 2 opposite actors like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Known for her roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang, Disha is all set to make her Kollywood debut with Surya 42 and has reportedly already completed its shooting. She will also feature in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha,’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in ‘Project K‘ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.