Watch: Disha Patani's new kickboxing video will help beat your Monday blues
One of the fittest celebrities in the industry, Disha Patani often shares videos of her workout sessions on Instagram and inspires her fans.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most glamorous and fittest actresses in the industry. Along with her deadly looks, the actress is an absolute fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of her intense workout sessions, thus serving major fitness goals for her fans. This was also recently witnessed when Disha dropped a new video from her kickboxing session. It will definitely help drive away your Monday blues. Notably, Disha is often seen engaging in intense kickboxing sessions with her trainer and is truly an inspiration for her fans.
Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Disha clearly redefined fitness as she lands back-to-back kicks in the video. With a simple caption reading, “Dusting off the rust”, Disha has left her fans impressed with her energy and flexibility. Dressed in a pink tank top and grey pants, the Baaghi 2 actress looks unapologetically perfect with her moves.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Many including actor Ayushmann Khurrana were quite impressed with the video. Taking to the comment section, Ayushmann drooped a ‘clap’ emoticon. Many of her fans also left lauding comments for her. One wrote, “What a nice combo!”, while one more user wrote, “Female Tiger Shroff.”
Notably, Disha has maintained quite an image of a fitness freak and her social media handle is evident proof of that. In several instances from the past, the actress shared videos of her tough workouts. Besides sharing videos for fans, time and time she has also spoken about the importance of being fit and working out, despite having a busy schedule.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film, Ek Villain 2 opposite actors like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Known for her roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang, Disha is all set to make her Kollywood debut with Surya 42 and has reportedly already completed its shooting. She will also feature in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha,’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in ‘Project K‘ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Esha Gupta birthday: Check out some best pictures of the Bollywood diva
We bring you some of Esha Gupta's best photos shared on Instagram by the actress.
Neha Sharma rings in her 35th birthday: Take a look at her stunning pictures
We bring you some of the best photos of actor Neha Sharma on her 35th birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's nameplate gets 'diamond' makeover; fans can't keep calm
A popular tourist spot for fans from across the country, Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat has got a new nameplate