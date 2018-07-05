Watch: Dhadak song Pehli Baar is official remake of Sairat's Yad Lagla, a song about the innocence of first love

After the slow tempo title track and the peppy dance number 'Zingaat', the makers of Dhadak have released a third song titled 'Pehli Baar', which is the official remake of Sairat's 'Yad Lagla'.

Just like 'Yad Lagla', this song is also about the protagonist Madhukar (Ishaan Khatter) falling in love with Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor). The video shows a crazy in love Khatter racing through the streets of Udaipur for one glimpse of Parvathi (Janhvi). He rushes home and bathes, almost drowning himself in a bottle of perfume and then ends up jumping into water just to impress her.

'Pehli Baar' has been composed by duo Ajay and Atul, who are also behind the musical compositions of Sairat. Ajay Gogavale has also provided vocals for the song. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, which combined with the melody, make for a perfect love ballad.

"'Pehli Baar' is about that innocent first love and a young boy’s desire for a girl he can never have. Without any set choreography, it captures the moment when Ishaan meets Janhvi and gets attracted to her," director Shashank Khaitan had summed up the essence of the song in a statement to DNA.

While Sairat was set in Maharashtra, the characters of Dhadak are from Rajasthan. This film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.

Watch 'Pehli Baar' here.

