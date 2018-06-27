Dhadak song 'Zingaat' sees Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the tunes of the Sairat chartbuster

In 2016, the song 'Zingaat' from Nagaraj Manjule's masterpiece Sairat blew out of proportion. Such was the popularity of the song that it was being played at every function and wedding in Maharashtra. But not just that, the song went viral taking almost the entire country by storm.

And now, on 27 June, the makers of Dhadak, the upcoming Hindi remake of Sairat, released a recreated version of the song.

The premise of the song is almost similar to that of Sairat — Ashutosh Rana (who plays Janhvi's father in the film) has some form of a success party (since he plays a politician, it could be elections-related). All his near and dear ones have come together to celebrate. Among the huge crowd, there's also Ishaan Khatter and his friends, who are seen dancing like no one is watching. Ishaan Khatter displays his effortless dancing skills through the song. Janhvi Kapoor doesn't dance much, but is seen constantly reacting to Ishaan's moves.

The song has been sung and composed by the National Award-winning music composer duo Ajay-Atul (who had also composed for Manjule's original film) and has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Backed by Zee Studios & Dharma Productions, Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Dharma's big productions like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania — both starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Dhadak is all set to hit the screens on 20 July.

Watch the song here:

