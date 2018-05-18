You are here:

Watch: Deadpool, Spiderman groove to Ranveer Singh song Khalibali in this hilarious mashup

FP Staff

May,18 2018 14:03:28 IST

If the Hindi trailer of Deadpool 2, voiced by Ranveer Singh wasn't entertaining enough, a new mashup video of Deadpool and Spiderman dancing to 'Khalibali' is here to make you lol. In the video, the two superheroes (with a Hello Kitty backpack) are dancing to the popular Hindi song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmaavatwhich is originally picturised on Ranveer.

Deadpool 2 promo. 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 promo. 20th Century Fox

 

If the video proves anything, it's that it doesn't matter who you are — Deadpool, Spiderman or any other being with special powers. When there is a Ranveer Singh song playing, you make use of that spandex and just groove.

Singh is voicing Ryan Reynolds' character in Deadpool 2, the trailer of which will leave you in splits. From Hindi expletives to hilarious comebacks, Ranveer just lets himself go in the trailer. Along with him, Youtube Bhuvan Bam is voicing Deadpool's sidekick.

Although the two dancers in the video are no match to Ranveer's ruthless, Khilji act, it's still enough to tickle your funny bone. If it doesn't, there's still Shakira and Beyonce doing the 'Ghoomar' to lift them spirits.

Watch the Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer here:

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 14:03 PM

tags: #Amazing Spiderman #Deadpool #Deadpool 2 #Hollywood #Josh Brolin #khalibali #Padmaavat #Ranveer Singh #Ryan Reynolds #Spiderman

also see

Josh Brolin on why he signed Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2: I have been a secret fan of The Proposal

Josh Brolin on why he signed Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2: I have been a secret fan of The Proposal

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz attend Deadpool 2 screening in New York

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz attend Deadpool 2 screening in New York

Ryan Reynolds shares no-spoilers-please letter: It'd be 'super lame' to reveal Deadpool dies in this one

Ryan Reynolds shares no-spoilers-please letter: It'd be 'super lame' to reveal Deadpool dies in this one