Deepika Padukone wraps up Chhapaak shoot, says it is 'most precious film of my career'

Deepika Padukone has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak on Tuesday and called it the “most precious film” of her career. The Piku actress took to social media and made the announcement while sharing a photo from the sets of film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor from Delhi, named Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika plays a character named Malti and the film will showcase her journey spanning a decade after the attack. A significant part of the story is the game-changing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment of acid laws in 2013.

Check out the photo here:

Meghna also shared a similar picture on her Instagram, announcing the completion of shoot and calling her time on the film "an emotional whirlwind."

View this post on Instagram An emotional whirlwind. #chhapaak wrapped today. A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

The film also stars Vikrant Massey as Laxmi’s partner Aloke Dixit. Notably, it will be the first time that the two will be seen on screen together. Shot across Delhi and Mumbai, Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer.

Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 10:41:54 IST

