On 9 May, Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer of Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness, highlighting the band's rise to pop stardom, their breakup for solo careers, and the ultimate comeback with the upcoming album 'Happiness Begins.'

Directed by John Lloyd Taylor, the film delves deeper into the personal lives of the trio, with never-before-seen footage, personal interviews with brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick; their parents, and management.

The trailer begins with the home videos of the brothers as kids singing at the church and further details the struggles when their label dropped them. However, things started looking up after they signed a deal with Disney until the youngest brother decided to part ways from the band. “I started to become aware of how much better I wanted to become,” says Nick in the trailer, while Joe adds that the breakup hurt most because it came from his “best friend” Nick.

The preview ends with the trio overcoming their differences, reuniting for a comeback album and confessing to spending the last year traveling the world together. "I found that success isn't always tied to fame and fortune," Nick says as clips of him marrying Priyanka Chopra, Joe with Sophie Turner and Kevin holding one of his babies flash on the screen. "I really want to have a second chance with them."

Been counting down the days to share this with you guys... The official trailer for our new Amazon @PrimeVideo documentary #ChasingHappiness is here! https://t.co/t5l6MetGNU pic.twitter.com/b9paW6Wvi8 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 9, 2019

Known as the biggest comeback of the year, Jonas Brothers announced their reunion with their RIAA-certified platinum hit single 'Sucker,' which now exceeds 445 million global streams to date.

Continuing the runaway success, 'Cool' has notched 70 million global streams and soared to #1 on iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Music Videos Chart.

Most recently, the band announced the release of its first album since 2009 and one of the most anticipated records of 2019, 'Happiness Begins,' on 7 June via Republic Records.

Chasing Happiness will be available for streaming on 4 June on Amazon Prime Video.

