BTS boys are on vacation at the moment but that doesn’t mean that ARMY members will not be getting surprises. BTS vocalist V has unveiled a preview of his upcoming solo song, Christmas Tree. You read that right!

About the song:

Christmas Tree is a part of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. In the teaser, Kim Da-mi can be seen cheering up Choi Woo-shik by showering cherry blossom petals. The teaser ends by informing fans that the song will be released on Christmas eve. This means that the song will be released on 24 December at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST).

Watch Christmas Tree Teaser Here:

Last year, Kim Taehyung sang a song titled Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class.

Meanwhile, V recently visited Hawaii for a vacation with his family. The singer shared a series of pictures from his vacation on social media too. However, he is now back in South Korea.

On the work front, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.