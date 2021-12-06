The agency also mentioned that during this rest time, BTS boys will be preparing for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’.

BTS band members -- Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have wrapped up their Los Angeles concert which was titled Permission To Dance On Stage. The band is now back to South Korea where they will be in self-quarantine for 10 days. The globally loved group members have also planned to take some rest.

Big Hit Music on Monday issued a statement announcing that BTS boys are taking an extended period of rest for the first time since their debut. The singers will be spending the holidays with their families.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement read.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

The agency also mentioned that during this rest time, K-pop boys will be preparing for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. That’s not all, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.



“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you,” the statement further added.

While the announcement has left fans emotional as they will be missing their favourite K-pop singers, ARMY is also excited for the group’s new album.

