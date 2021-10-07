The global success of Oscar-winning Parasite, along with the ensuing lockdown, has led to interest in Korean films, shows, music, culture, and language in India.

We love their soppy soaps and gentle romances, their thrillers and intense cinema, their music and increasingly, even their food. The ‘K’ way of life has middle and upper-class India in thrall, a ‘we love everything about South Korea’ movement led primarily by its small-screen entertainment industry that has found the unlikeliest loyalists here.

There is even a word for this South Korean cultural phenomenon – hallyu.

How did the Korean wave start?

In February 2020, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho urged viewers to overcome the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles" in his Oscar acceptance speech.

director Bong Joon-ho urged viewers to overcome the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles" in his Oscar acceptance speech. Less than two years later, almost as if India was listening to him, the hallyu wave has swept through the country with shows such as Crash Landing on You and Vincenzo, the music of boyband BTS, and also films.

The lockdown effect

The pandemic-led OTT boom brought with it hallyu 2.0 when many Indian watchers moved past their staple diet of American, Nordic, and Indian shows to discover K-dramas, a world removed from the ‘K’ Hindi dramas of not so long ago.

The viewing for K-dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370 percent in 2020 over 2019, a spokesperson for the OTT platform said.