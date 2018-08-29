Watch: Batti Gul Meter Chalu new song 'Hard Hard' shows Shraddha, Shahid Kapoor dance wildly

Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma flex their dancing chops in 'Hard Hard', the new song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar, the party number comes after 'Dekhte Dekhte', a soulful recreation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic 'Bewafa Ho Gaye Dekhte Dekhte'.

Shraddha and Shahid try to uplift this composition with their moves but musically, the song does not leave much of an impression. With lyrics from Siddharth-Garima, this Sachet-Parampara composition offers an ordinary party track. However, the song does have it moments with the lead actors recreating some hook steps, most notable being Sunny Deol's popular 'Yaara O Yaara' moves.

Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer in the film, does not feature in any of the songs released so far.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu deals with the issue of frequent power cuts in the country with one of the primary characters receiving an outrageously high electricity bill which motivates Shahid's character to take matters in his hands. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shree Narayan Singh, Nitin Chandrachud, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 12:11 PM