Batti Gul Meter Chalu song 'Dekhte Dekhte' has Atif Aslam recreate Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic

In 'Dekhte Dekhte', the new song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Atif Aslam recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic 'Bewafa Ho Gaye Dekhte Dekhte'. Although another Bollywood rendition of a timeless original, the song is intrinsically different from the film's first track, 'Gold Tamba', which was a foot-tapping number.

Picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, whose hesitant romance stands in stark contrast to their animated characters, 'Dekhte Dekhte' captures their journey as they transition from being friends to becoming lovers. Interspersed with visuals of Uttarakhand, where the film is shot and set, the romantic number scores high on emotion as it captures different phases of the couple's life, both turbulent and smooth.

With lyrics re-written by Manoj Muntashir and music re-composed by Rochak Kohli, 'Dekhte Dekhte' is one of the better rehashes of popular Hindi classics, a trend which has taken Bollywood by storm and doesn't seem to fade out in the near future.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. The dramedy deals with the issue of frequent power cuts in the country with one of the primary characters receiving an outrageously high electricity bill which motivates Shahid to take matters in his hands.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:22 PM