Watch: Badhaai Ho song Sajan Bade Senti shows Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta attending a baby shower

'Sajan Bade Senti' is the latest offering from the soundtrack of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. The song, set during a baby-shower, draws two parallel narratives, one that chronicles the day-to-day activities of Ayushmann and Sanya, and the other where Gajraj Rao appears to be smitten with Neena Gupta, and yet, he is shy to publicly profess his love towards his wife.

Crooned by Dev Negi and Harjot Kaur, 'Sajan Bade Senti' reflects the perspective of the woman in a relationship. Ayushmann poses as a garrulous partner, breaking into a jig or two at every instant. Gajraj Rao, however, is the silent admirer of his wife, his gaze transfixed on Neena as she attends the baby-shower ceremony. The song has been composed by the trio Kaushik-Akash-Guddu of JAM8, who also composed the title track for LoveYatri.

The first song from Badhaai Ho, 'Badhaiyaan Tenu', was unveiled on 19 September andshowed Ayushmann Khurrana coming to terms with his parents' untimely pregnancy. 'Morni Banke' was the second song from the film, which was a through and through party anthem from Guru Randhawa.

The coming-of-age tale of Badhaai Ho, being directed by Amit Sharma, trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household. It releases in theatres on 19 October.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 13:36 PM