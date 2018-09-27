Badhaai Ho song 'Morni Banke' sees Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana shake a leg to Guru Randhawa's party anthem

The makers of Badhaai Ho released the second song from the film's soundtrack on 26 September. Titled 'Morni Banke', it captures the lead pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, shaking a leg.

Guru Randhawa, after delivering the hit 'Ban Ja Rani' from Tumhari Sulu, has returned with another peppy number. Its fast beats and Punjabi lyrics make it the new party anthem for the latter half of 2018. Neha Kakkar, known for her renditions in Judwaa 2 and Raabta, lends her voice to the number, along with Randhawa. The song, which is a re-imagining of Panjabi MC’s hit 2010 track, Morni, has had over 4 million views on YouTube since its release.

The song opens with a sequence where Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are seen initiating the ring-exchange ceremony at their engagement. In a move to tease Ayushmann, Sanya refuses to wear the ring and walks away, with Ayushmann following the actress at her heels. Soon after, the couple breaks into Bhangra, grooving energetically to the rhythms of the track.

The first song from Badhaai Ho, 'Badhaiyaan Tenu', was unveiled on 19 September which showed Ayushmann Khurrana coming to terms with his parents' untimely pregnancy.

Badhaai Ho will trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household. Apart from Ayushmann and Sanya, Badhaai Ho features Gajraj Rao And Neena Gupta in key roles. It releases in theatres on 19 October, 2018

