Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana delivers powerful speech on what defines a man, busts male stereotypes

Ayushmann Khurrana is one Hindi film actor who is regularly challenging the societal notions of masculinity with films such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, and the recent release Bala. While he continues to create waves with his films and music onscreen, the actor recently delivered a powerful speech defining the aspects of masculinity.

Titled as 'What makes a true Gentleman?', the video calls out forces of patriarchy and social norms that have reinforced various stereotypes for men over the years.

Ahead of International Men's Day on 19 November, the actor shared the video as a part of a men’s grooming campaign. Dressed in casuals with a blazer and well-groomed hair, the actor begins with stories from his own life and decoding the often said male stereotype - the one who is macho, saves girls, is not weak, and never sheds a tear.

Check out Ayushmann's poem here

What makes a true gentleman?

This coming International Men’s Day let’s find out with me and @themancompany#themancompany #gentlemaninyouhttps://t.co/zA6AfG7htM — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 11, 2019

Ayushmann shares the only condition to be a perfect gentleman is to be true to oneself. Showing his support for homosexuality, he goes on to add a man should be able to chose anything between pink and Pink Floyd. He concludes the speech with, “Whether you sleep on a carpet or walk the red carpet, you’re the most powerful as long as there lives a gentleman in you.”

The speech is penned by screenwriter Gaurav Solanki, who previously served as a writer on Ayushmann's cop film Article 15.

On work front, Ayushmann will next seen in Shoojit Sircar's next directorial venture Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi and is slated to release on 28 February 2020.

He is also shooting for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Also starring Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Manvi Gagroo, the film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 11:59:44 IST