Watch: Aquaman extended trailer depicts Jason Mamoa's quest to unite kingdom of Atlantis

Aquaman makers have released an extended trailer of the film. Clocking in at a generous five minutes, the trailer gives audiences an overall idea about the narrative that they can expect to see in December. The trailer shows Aquaman's (played by Jason Mamoa) origin story of how he (aka Arthur Curry) was the son of a lighthouse keeper and the Atlantean queen (Nicole Kidman). This, of course, made him the rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis.

For the film, Aquaman is seen teaming up Mera (played by Amber Heard) while the two venture on a journey to locate the trident (most likely the Trident of Neptune) which will enable the disjointed portions of Atlantis to come together in a single unit.

However, the path to their quest is one which has several enemies, including Orm, the current king of Atlantis and Black Manta, an armored mercenary and the classic Aquaman foe.

Warner Bros seems to have taken a much lighter approach to making Aquaman as compared to their trademark macabre approach to films involving other DC super heroes. James Wan has packed considerable underwater sequences in Aquaman to add to the visual glory. Mera's action sequence as she escapes the alien intruders specially stands out in the trailer.

Aquaman is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 December. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 11:29 AM