Allu Arjun is busy gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule. But the actor made sure he could take some time out and indulge in the festive spirit this Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sarrainodu actor has shared a video from this year’s Ganesh Visarjan celebrations on his Instagram handle. The video shows Allu Arjun with his daughter Arha. The actor looked adorable as he was holding his 5-year-old daughter in his arms while celebrating the event. The duo can be heard shouting Ganpati Bappa Morya. The South star can also be seen waving to his fans, who had gathered around to take pictures of him. The short clip was posted with the caption “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Allu Arjun has often delighted his fans with his social media posts and the latest video is no different. Watch:

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha had previously shared glimpses from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on her Instagram Stories. The same was picked up and re-shared by several online fan clubs of Allu Arjun.

Take a look at the photos here:

Allu Arjun is set to join the sets of Pushpa: The Rule later this month. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The Pushpa fever seems to have gripped Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year too, with several idols of the god being modelled on Allu Arjun’s character from the movie. Many Ganesh idol makers all over the country took inspiration from the star’s iconic ‘Main jhukega nahi’ pose to create statues of Lord Ganesha with the same gesture.



Apart from the sequel of Pushpa, Allu Arun also has two other movies in the pipeline. The Bunny actor will be seen in Koratala Siva’s next, which has been titled AA21 for the time being. He is also set to appear in Icon, alongside Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty. The Venu Sriram directorial is set to go on floors soon, as per reports.

