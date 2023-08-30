It’s icing on the cake if the stars allow a little more than the usual sneak-peak into their daily lives as fans everywhere are always excited to delve deep into their worlds. Now, offering a similar insight, South star Allu Arjun, who is currently delighting in his win at India’s National Film Awards for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, welcomed an Instagram crew inside his home for shooting a fascinating video. The Telugu actor, who lives and works in Hyderabad, in addition to showing the camera crew his home, also offered a ride across Ramoji Film City, where his much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is being produced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

The clip starts with Allu Arjun needing a ‘chill morning’ full of light and solitude before anything else. He then shows his many trophies, office space and more inside the house. “Hi Instagram, Namaste. Today I will take you to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule but before that I will take you to my home where I start my chill morning,” he says.

Later, on his way to Ramoji Film City, he calls his family and his two kids answer them. The 41-year-old actor says upon entering film city, “Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain.”

The studio, one of the world’s largest film studio complexes, also transforms into a meet-up place for eager fans. “They play a huge part of my motivation,” says Allu Arjun. “It’s their love that drives me to push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud,” he adds.

In the make-up room, Allu Arjun says that though his family has been in the film industry for three decades, and he has acted in dozens of Indian films, this is his biggest film so far. “If there’s one thing about Pushpa I like, it’s his never-give-up character,” he notes.

Historic win

Allu Arjun‘s latest win has created history as the feat makes him the first Telugu actor in 69 years to achieve the National Film Award for Best Actor, for Pushpa: The Rise. The biggest box office hit of 2021 by director Sukumar revolves around the rise of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a labourer, who rises through the ranks of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate and faces off against an egotistic police officer.

In an interview with Variety, Allu Arjun said “Getting the national award is the highest official respect you can get.” He further added, “I was glad I could contribute to it in a small way.”

Work Front

Allu Arjun will next appear in films with Trivikram Srinivas, with whom he previously worked on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy.