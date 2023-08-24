Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win Best Actor award at 69th National Film Awards
Alia won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti for Mimi, and Allu Arjun for Pushpa- The Rise
The announcement for the 69th National Film Awards has happened. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actor award. Alia won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti for Mimi, and Allu Arjun for Pushpa- The Rise.
Here are the other winners:
Best Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan
Best Supporting Actor: Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham has won five National Awards:
The film has won 5 awards under these categories:
– Best Hindi Film
– Best Costume Designer
– Best Production Design
– Best Audiography
– Best Cinematography
Best Singers
Shreya Ghoshal wins the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’. Kaala Bhairava wins the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film RRR.