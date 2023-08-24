The announcement for the 69th National Film Awards has happened. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actor award. Alia won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti for Mimi, and Allu Arjun for Pushpa- The Rise.

Here are the other winners:

Best Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan

Best Supporting Actor: Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham has won five National Awards:

The film has won 5 awards under these categories:

– Best Hindi Film

– Best Costume Designer

– Best Production Design

– Best Audiography

– Best Cinematography

Best Singers