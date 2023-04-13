The world is talking about Pushpa 2 The Rule. Starting from soaring excitement with the question Where is Pushpa? to engaging the nation in the Hunt for Pushpa to dropping the enthralling first look poster on the eve of pan India star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the entire campaign of Pushpa was an example in itself. The massiveness of the campaign was further enriched to the next level when the poster was launched to 120 cities having grabbed its position on the front page of the newspapers that made it travel to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to the metro cities.

Take a recap at the time when the films started campaigns with 2 cities (Mumbai and Delhi) and slowly they started expanding to 4 to 6 cities to traveling to 6 cities in a day, thanks to the digital world they also went ahead and did a press conference in 100 cities.

But Pushpa 2 The Rules, having made its mark in 120 cities pan India, the Pushpa campaign introduced a whole new phenomenon in the industry. Having very well understood the importance of grassroots, Pushpa accordingly created a massive campaign that catered to the audience of the country from every region. Pushpa broke all the clutter and has now become a pioneer by reaching 120 cities with Pushpa 2 The Rule, the film that has defined the grassroots of India.

On 8th April, which also happened to be the birthday of pan India star Allu Arjun, fans and people across the nation were greeted and surprised by a front page ad of Pushpa 2 the Rule in which everyone captured Allu Arjun in a very different and unique. This poster made its visibility across the nation with cities including, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Punjab, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Guwahati, and many more.

The Pushpa campaign has emerged as the epitome of hitting the right chords of the audience. Having reached almost every small and big city in the nation, the Pushpa 2 The Rule campaign has successfully grabbed the eyeballs of every citizen of the country. Well justifying its famous dialogue, ‘Pushpa flowers nahi fire hai’, the rage of the film is truly unstoppable.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.