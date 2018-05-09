Watch: 13 Reasons Why season 2 new trailer promises just as many dark storylines as the first iteration

The new trailer for the second season of 13 Reasons Why is now live on YouTube and it promises just as many dark storylines as the first iteration.

When the first season of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix in 2017, it quickly became one of the streaming platform's most controversial properties. A large part of it was to do with the multiple dark storylines which culminated in the death of one of the main characters. Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed.

The trailer starts with acknowledging that the first season did not resolve matters. The protagonist Clay Jensen is the hunt for justice not just for Hannah but possibly for others as well as a polaroid in his locker reveals that "Hannah wasn't the only one". There seems to be a larger movement around justice for Hannah as well.

In the teaser for season 2, the show had run through many of the characters we saw in the first season in a neatly-done time freeze video. After using tape cassettes as one of the central plot themes in the first seasons, it seems like the second season will revolve around polaroid photographs.

The show, based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name, was criticised in its first season for its 'glorification' of suicide. In response, the makers have set up a website 13reasonswhy.info which provides information and resources for those contemplating suicide. The website also has a Discussion Guide and a Discussion Series — a set of videos where the cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will debut on 18 May.

