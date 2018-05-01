Netflix's 13 Reasons Why reveals premier date for Season 2 in eerie, fascinating teaser

The controversial Netflix thriller series 13 Reasons Why announced the premier date for its much-anticipated second season as 18 May.

In a new teaser for Season 2, the show runs through many of the characters we saw in the first season in a neatly-done time freeze video. After using tape cassettes as one of the central plot themes in the first seasons, it seems like the second season will revolve around Polaroid photographs. This is used to great effect in the teaser with the characters trying to move on with their lives but the photographs revealing their darker side.

The teaser drops a couple of hints with Hannah's mom piecing together the clues and a summons visible on Clay's bed. In typical 13 Reasons Why fashion, it ends with an eerie promise: "The tapes were just the beginning."

The show, based of Jay Asher's novel of the same name, was criticised in its first season for its 'glorification' of suicide. In response, the makers have set up a website 13reasonswhy.info which provides information and resources for those contemplating suicide. The website also has a Discussion Guide and a Discussion Series — a set of videos where the cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 10:32 AM