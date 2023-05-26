Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has always been an explosive speaker and called spade a spade. Recently, a user shared a picture from a Shiv Temple in Himachal Pradesh where some girls could be seen wearing skirts inside the premises. Lashing out at them, the actress shared a long note on Twitter that read- “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change….”

These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy… https://t.co/EtPssi3ZZj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 26, 2023

She added, “These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ….. i don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools ….”

Kangana on The Kerala Story ban

Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was “unconstitutional” after it was cleared by the CBFC.

“Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct,” Ranaut, 36, told reporters here.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

According to Kangana Ranaut, people often complain that Bollywood does not make the kind of films they want to watch. “When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people’s complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry,” she said.

